AirtelTigo Offers Exciting Prizes

Roshi Motman – CEO of AirtelTigo

AirtelTigo has launched its biggest promotion ever dubbed ‘Win Everyday!’ to reward and empower its customers to live their dreams to the fullest.

The promotion is in line with the new entity’s strategy and keenness to expand and reach all customers with its ‘Bigger, Better and Stronger’ services across the country.

“Win Every day” is to express AirtelTigo’s appreciation to customers for their loyalty to the company and brand by giving away prizes ranging from smart phones, television, living room furniture, laptops and brand new 4×4 vehicle, among others.

Under the promotion, customers need to send START to short code 470 at a fee of 40 pesewas daily.

Customers will receive a notification message welcoming them to the promotion, then they will have to answer a question.

Each question answered will cost 30 pesewas and for every correct answer, customers will get 50 points that will increase their points and chance of winning – customers with the highest accumulated points each day, weekly and monthly will get a prize.

Commenting on the promotion, Roshi Motman, CEO of AirtelTigo said, “Our aim is to make AirtelTigo the telecommunication network that is closest to its customers.”

AirtelTigo became the second largest mobile network operator in Ghana after the erstwhile Airtel Ghana Limited and Tigo merged, the first of its kind in Ghana.