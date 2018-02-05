Aim High – Ransford Tetteh Charges Kids

Ransford Tetteh

Ransford Tetteh, Acting Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited last Saturday urged children of Pakro in the Akwapem South District of the Eastern Region to aim high regardless of coming from a place not endowed with sufficient amenities.

He was speaking during his outdooring as the Nkosuohene of Pakro and added that one of them could turn out to be the President of the country one day provided they take their studies seriously.

Given the stool name, Nana Kwaku Dei I, he was born in Pakro where he acquired his basic education at the Roman Catholic School and proceeded to St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Accra.

He has been an inspiration to the youth of the town and contributed in his own way to its development over the years.

Currently, he is spearheading a project to construct an ICT/Library for the town. At the function, contribution and pledges towards the project attracted some GH¢80,000 out of the targeted GH¢100,000.

A one-time Acting Editor of the Daily Graphic, Nana Kwesi Gyan Appenten, promised the people of Pakro books and encouraged school children, especially, to cultivate the habit of reading.

According to him, many people in the country do not like reading – a shortcoming which he said has accounted for the inability of many young graduates to write well.

He recalled how he encouraged the new chief when he broke the news to him about the decision to bestow the chieftaincy title on him. ‘I told him to accept the title because it would prime him to contribute to the development of the town.’

Important dignitaries turned up for the function; some of them the MP for the area Mr. OB Amoah who gave an amount of GH¢5000, Mr. Mike Gizo now a paramount chief, Razak El Alawa, formerly of Daily Graphic who led a delegation of Yorubas from both Accra and elsewhere to the function, Mr Asamoah Boateng and many others.

The small farming community was busy during the outdooring ceremony. Pakro was an important railway stop in the heydays of this mode of transportation of both goods and passengers during the Gold Coast.

Old railway structures dating back to several years are still visible in the town.

By A.R. Gomda