Aim High, Gifty Anti Charges Muslim Women

Cutting the anniversary cake are from right, Hajia Ramatu Ali Mahama, Alhaji Bagaya, Gifty Anti and Hon Mustapha Hamid.

Host of Stand Point, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has charged Muslims neither to kowtow to intimidation nor contempt from others.

She said this during an interview after hosting the 5th Muslim Women’s Conference in Accra on Saturday. The conference sought to motivate Muslim women to pursue their dreams without compromising on their religious beliefs.

The well attended programme offered Muslim women a rare opportunity to address the challenges they face in everyday life.

“Allah created you in a unique way with special gifts for the benefit of your family, community and Ghana as a country. Aim higher, forge ahead and pay no heed to what side talkers will say to you,” she said, adding that the Muslim woman should read the Quran and apply its teaching in her daily life.

The programme was part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of Stand Point, and it was held at the Ghana Muslim Mission Headquarters in Korle Gonno, Accra.

This year’s edition, which was held under the theme: ‘The Muslim Woman on the Move’, was chaired by Hajia Ramatu Mahama, wife of the late former Vice-President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

It also had in attendance the Minister for Zongos and Inner Cities Development, Mustapha Hamid; a representative of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Sharubutu; traditional leaders; among several other high profile dignitaries.

A lecturer at the University of Ghana and a former member of Council of State, Dr. Rabiatu Deinyo Ammah, who was the main speaker at the conference, pointed out that before the advent of Islam, women were living in dehumanising situations.

She said Islam came to liberate the women from such terrible situations and urged women to add value to themselves in order to be accorded the needed respect in society.

She posited that the Muslim woman ultimately has an account to give her Maker after death and should, therefore, possess positive qualities and virtues which would impact lives and please her Maker.

Gifty Anti rescued some young girls who were being forced into marriage; currently one of them is at the Accra Technical University.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio