“Ahafo Region To Be Created Within 18 months” – Prez Akufo-Addo Reveals

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that the processes leading up to the creation of the Ahafo Region would be completed within 18 months.

According to the President, “the time for the creation of the Ahafo region is due. I promise you that within the next 18 months, the opportunity is going to be given for you to have the Ahafo Region”.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, when he visited the Acherensua Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo Region, as part of his two-day tour of the region.

The President’s statement drew a rapturous response from the hundreds and hundreds of townsfolk, students and the traditional rulers of Acherensua, who had gathered at Acherensua SHS ahead of the President’s visit.

Thanking the Chiefs and people of Acherensua, President Akufo-Addo called for their support for his administration saying “the task ahead of us is an arduous one. We inherited a very bad economy. Nonetheless, and with God’s guidance, we are beginning to turn things around and we are confident that we will succeed.

This is why from September 2017, the Free SHS policy which was a major campaign pledge, will commence beginning from those who qualify for entry in the 2017/2018 academic year,” he said.

Touching on the specific needs of Acherensua SHS, President Akufo-Addo assured the authorities and students of the school that the Ministry of Education will address their concerns and ensure the construction of a dormitory block and an ICT lab for the school.

“The rehabilitation of your science laboratory is one that is dear to my heart, and I will pay a lot of attention to. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics education is one we have to pay much attention to if we are to succeed in this country,” he said.

The President, in concluding, thanked the school for producing the Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, stressing that “Ghana is grateful to you for such a brilliant man. Perfect understanding and perfect cooperation is what I am getting from him.”

-Peacefmonline