Agyiri, Mona Shine In Prez Putter

Winners in a group picture with Club captain John Nartey

Prince Agyiri became the overall winner of this year’s President’s Putter at the Tema Country Golf Club after delivering an impressive 69 net score on Saturday.

He shrugged off competition from Teye Lartey by just a stroke, who in turn beat Thoe Asampong by the same margin.

A 70 net handed the men’s Group B ultimate to Kwadwo Ofori, while Reverend Eric Asare C. Sailesh followed with 71 and 74 net scores respectively.

Lady captain Mona C. Lamptey, grabbed the ladies ultimate prize with a 73 score, while young Jessica Tei (77net) and Adelaide Owusu Adjapong followed.

Angela Ayanful left the Country Club as the ladies Group B winner with 76 net score.

Emmanuel Opoku produced a 70 gross score to pocket GH¢800 and a trophy as the pros winner. Francis Torgah and Victor Brave-Mensah trailed and took home GH¢600 and GH¢400 respectively.

Club vice president Nana Antwi Boasiako, who stood in for president Kofi Yim, in whose honour the event was played reiterated his support for the Club and commended members and club executives for making the event a success.

CEO of Siemens Oil and Gas Ghana, who was the special guest of honour supported the competition.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Tema