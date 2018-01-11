Agyinasare Marks 35 Years With Crusade

Bishop Agyinasare

The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel, previously known as Word Miracle Church, Dr Charles Agyinasare, has promised unprecedented miracles during the ‘Festival of Miracles’ to be held at the Independence Square to mark his 35th Anniversary in the ministry.

He said the special crusade would witness awesome miracles that will heal the blind, deaf and the afflicted.

He said his 35-year miracle ministry has recorded great miracles in 87 nations across the world, including Muslim countries like Bahrain and Pakistan, as well as India, China and Japan.

“I celebrate God, because He has specially called me to take His miracle working power to the whole world,” he said, adding that over the years God has used him to heal the lame, deaf, blind and the afflicted in Ghana and 87 other nations across the globe.

According to Bishop Agyinsare, when God called him, He commissioned him to reach the outmost parts of the world with His undeniable power.

“I have been used by God to equip and prepare Christians in many nations for the second coming of the Messiah. I am humbled to have been used by God in preparing the next generation of God’s servants and children.”

He said he is very confident that during the Festival of Miracles to mark 35 years in the ministry, which started as Brother Charles Gospel Crusade and metamorphosed into Christ is The Answer Campaign, Ghanaians will see greater works and miracle of God.

“I am confident that the same God who has demonstrated His power in miracles, healings, signs and wonders will be present this year from 30th January to 2nd February at the Independence Square in Accra and would want to urge people who are afflicted and with all forms of infirmity to come to the Independence Square and they would be delivered by the power of God.

“I encourage you to bring the sick, the deaf, the dumb and the crippled to experience the power of God,” he said.

Cindy Thompson, Joe Mettle, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Uncle Ato, Gifty Osesi and Dr Eric Kwapong are expected to minister praises at the event.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr