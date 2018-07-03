Agyapong Hearing Adjourned Indefinitely

Kennedy Agyapong, Mohammed Muntaka and Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Parliament’s Privileges Committee has adjourned indefinitely the public hearing of a contempt case against Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



MPs Alex Afenyo-Markin and K.T. Hammond, lawyers for Mr Agyapong, had argued that some members of the committee had written to seek approval to recuse themselves from the case over conflict of interest issues and thus objected to the hearing.



Initially, the Committee, Chaired by First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu, over-ruled the objection with the explanation that the said recusal letters had not reached the committee. After another appeal by Mr Afenyo-Markin, the Chairman of the Committee considered the letter and adjourned the hearing until further notice.



MP for Agona West Cynthia Morrison, MP for Gomoa Central Naana Ayiah and MP for Upper Denkyira West Samuel Nsowa-Djan, all in the Central Region, said in their recusal letters that the respondent, Mr Agyapong, is the Caucus Chairman of his party’s MPs in the region, and, so they could not sit on the matter due to their close relations with him.



Mr Agyapong has been accused of making contemptuous statements against Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



The Committee is expected to report its findings and recommendations to the plenary after the hearing for necessary action and follow-up.

-Classfmonline