Agya Koo Backs Awuku, Nana B… For NPP Top Jobs

Nana B, Agya Koo, Sammi Awuku

Actor Kofi Adu, affectionately called Agya Koo, has declared his unflinching support for Sammi Awuku and Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, in the upcoming New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) congress to elect national leaders.

Sammi Awuku, the current NPP national youth organiser, is gunning for the national organiser position of the ruling political party.

On his part, Henry Nana Boakye, a hard working member of the NPP, who played leading roles in helping the NPP to recapture political power during the 2016 elections, is going for the national youth organiser position.

Total Support

Agya Koo who also campaigned vigorously for the NPP and its then flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, to win the 2016 polls, has stated categorically that Sammi Awuku and Nana B have his unflinching support.

According to him, the two hardworking politicians have all it takes to win the upcoming party elections and also work assiduously to help make the NPP more attractive and retain political power in 2020.

Compliments

Agya Koo described Sammi Awuku as a respectful, accommodating, hardworking and visionary person who has proved beyond every reasonable doubt that he is a perfect team leader during his days as the NPP national youth organiser.

The actor also described Nana B, the current Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), as a hardworking politician who has a lot of respect for people.

He added that Nana B has worked tirelessly over the years for the NPP and also proven that he is a competent, visionary and intelligent person who can be a perfect replacement for Sammi Awuku as the national youth organiser.

Agya Koo indicated that with both men, the NPP would retain political power in 2020 without any difficulty.

The actor urged the NPP delegates to vote massively for Sammi Awuku and Nana B.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi