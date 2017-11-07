Agric College Students Alawa To Be Restored

Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriye-Akoto

Students of the various Agric Colleges in the country have returned to their schools after holding several meetings with the Ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholders on the restoration of their allowances.

The students of the various Agric colleges boycotted classes for weeks to demand the payment of their unpaid allowances, following the restoration of the allowances of nurses.

The Agric students, who protested recently due to the non-payment of their allowances, have now resolved the issue with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Ministry, which indicated that students would be paid soon, admonished them to go through the due process for payment to be effected.

The colleges include Ejura Agric College in the Ashanti Region, Ohawu Agric College in the Volta Region, Damango Agric College in the Northern Region, Kwadaso Agric College also in the Ashanti Region and Animal Health and Production College at Pong Tamale in the Northern Region.

Stanley Mensah, an executive member of the Agric College students association, told DAILY GUIDE that leaders of the association met stakeholders and the ministry and reached an agreement for the payment of students’ allowances within the shortest possible time.

He therefore admonished his colleagues to heed the directive of the ministry and return to their schools since payment would begin soon after the due process.

The leadership of the Agric College Students has reiterated that the students would have no option than to demonstrate if government fails to pay their allowances.

