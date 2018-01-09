Agogo: Injured Security Personnel Transferred To KATH

Three of the security personnel who were allegedly shot by an unknown assailant in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region on Monday, have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further medical treatment.

One other officer has since been treated and discharged from the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

The four were part of a task-force set up to evict nomadic herdsmen in the area following recent clashes between locals and the herdsmen over the destruction of farm produce by the cattle.

Reports suggest that they were targeted and shot by an unknown person, while on their usual operation on Monday.

An Emergency and trauma Nurse at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital told Citi News that, “the Commander, who sustained minor injury, has been attended to and discharged. He came for review today [Tuesday] and he is very strong. Three of them were moderately severe. We referred them yesterday [Monday] around 7:00pm. One military officer and two police personnel”

The Agogo District Police Commander, ASP Samuel Azagu, who confirmed the Monday shooting to Citi News explained that “as usual, they went to the bush on operations and an unknown assailant ambushed them and fired at the operation team.”

The Police have commenced their investigations into the matter but are yet to make any arrests.

Meanwhile, the Asante Akyem North District Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on the matter.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council is also expected to meet later today on the same matter.

Indigenes of Agogo and its environs in the Ashanti Region have for several years accused herdsmen of allowing their cattle to graze and destroy farmlands, which are their only source of livelihood.

The fracas between the two groups has resulted in violent clashes leading to the death and injury of some persons.

Various efforts by the government mostly carried out by the security agencies have failed to yield the desired results.

The government is hopeful that its recently launched joint police-military operation to address the matter will help resolve the situation completely.

–citifmonline.com