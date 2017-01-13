Aggrieved Inspectors, Sgts Cry Out

IGP John Kudalor

Some Sergeants and Inspectors in the Ghana Police Service feel let down by the Police Administration because, according to them, their promotions are being withheld over unfathomable reasons.

Even as they suffer their fate, the allegation of the Inspector General of Police, John Kudalor promoting those close to him such as his driver and others is rife. The Police Chief is said to have promoted his body guards, office staff and some other cronies who are by far juniors to the aggrieved Sergeants, inspectors and chief inspectors. The withholding of the promotion of the cops is being regarded by the aggrieved as a form of selective treatment. This is said to be creating tension among the officers across the country.

The promotion of this bracket of police officers is said to have been due as far back as January 2016 but same denied even though their colleagues of other ranks in the same year brackets have had theirs.

There are speculations that the aggrieved personnel will have to go for a non-existent course, contrary to convention before being promoted.

Some top personnel at the Police headquarters were said to have flirted with the previous ruling party much to the detriment of the quality of their professional performance.

The assaulting of NPP activists by the Police when they went to the headquarters of the law enforcement agency during the NUGS leadership crisis a few months is still remembered by observers.

So bad was policing that suspects who belonged to the ruling party were never processed for court because no police officer was ready for the consequences of stepping on the toes of politicians from the ruling party.

It is being speculated that the new government would overhaul the Police Service to ensure efficiency devoid of partisanship as witnessed in the previous years.

It is a fact that after empanelling the Council of State, the next assignment of President Nana Akufo-Addo would be the nomination for the acquiescence of the Council an IGP and other security chiefs.

Some top personnel at the headquarters level have long been due for retirement but were offered contracts to remain at post. It is doubtful whether such contracts would be renewed by the new political administration.

Some names are making the rounds already as possible candidates for the post of IGP.

Names of COP David Asante-Apeatu, COP Frank Adu Poku and COP James Oppong Boanuh have come under the radar suggesting that one of them could be the next IGP.

Whoever gets the nod to head the Police must restore the lost professionalism whose fallouts manifested in the law enforcement rushing to court ex parte for injunctions to stop demonstrations because of shortage of personnel; an irritating mantra loved by bad police commanders willing to do the bidding of crude politicians.

By A.R. Gomda