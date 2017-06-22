Agbeko Gears Up …For  June 30 Rumble 

Agbeko (3rdL) with Patrick Alottey (L) Bastir Samir and Ashie in a pose after the work out

Former three-time world champion, Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko (31-5, 23 KO’s) accommodated the sports media at a special workout session at the Seconds Out Boxing Gym in Accra yesterday ahead of his ftight against Kenya’s Nick Otieno (31-11, 13 KO’s) on June 30.

Agbeko will clash with Otieno for the vacant IBF international super bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Agbeko had 10 minutes heavy bag workout and 15 minutes mitt workout with his trainer Ofori Asare. He was joined by some of the undecard boxers which include, Bastie Samir, George Ashie, Felix Ajom, Michael Dodoo and Patrick Allotey.

He said after the work out that “I have been in the gym working hard with my trainer (Ofori Asare) to make sure that we get back on top.

“Joseph Agbeko and Fresh King Entertainment have a dream and we are working towards it gradually. It is not just Agbeko’s life in the ring as a champion but we want to build a legacy.

“Nick Otieno is a great fighter, an Olympian, he is the current WBO Pan African champion. He is very experience and we both happened to win against our last opponent (Haji Juma) and that shows that regardless me being a former world champion we are on the same level. So it is a guarantee that it is going to be a great fight, it will be a tough fight and an exciting one and I’m ready for him.”

The card is being put together by Fresh King Entertainment.

Courtesy: Sammy Haywood Okine