AG Tightens Charges Against JB Killers

Vincent Bosso and Daniel Asiedu

State prosecutors have amended the Bill of Indictment in the case of the two young men standing trial over the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region.

According to Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the state would add caution and charge statements of the two accused persons – Daniel Asiedu, 19, aka Sexy Don Don and Vincent Bosso, aka Junior Agogo, a phone repairer, to the list of exhibits in the trial.

The caution statements and charge sheet of Sexy Don Don were dated February 21 and 23, 2017 respectively while that of Junior Agogo was taken on February 21.

The DPP stated that the amendment was in line with Sections 183(3) of Act 30, indicating that the state also intends to go on with the committal of the two over the death of the legislator, fondly called JB.

The court, presided over by Stephen Owusu, granted leave for the Bill of Indictment to be amended and adjourned proceedings until March 15 for the committal proceedings to commence.

Earlier, Ms. Obuobisa had informed the court that Augustines Obuor, lawyer for the accused persons, was not in court because he was at the high court, an excuse that scuttled commencement of the committal.

Drama

However, the police vehicle, which brought the two accused persons to court, refused to start.

The white vehicle, with registration number NR 1501-12, failed to start, despite several attempts by the police officers.

This compelled the police team to transport the two from the court premises in a blue-black police vehicle with registration number GP 2957.

Interestingly, the vehicle finally started after police officers in suit pushed it.

Charges

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice has advised that Junior Agogo be charged with abetment of crime to wit: robbery, while Sexy Don Don faces a murder charge.

Agogo was charged with abetment of crime which was later changed to conspiracy to murder.

The two are standing trial over the death of JB.

In the case of Agogo, the prosecution held that Vincent at about 1 am on February 9, this year at Shiashie, East Legon in Accra, abetted Daniel Asiedu to commit murder.

Daniel, according to the prosecution, on the same day and time intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of the MP.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com