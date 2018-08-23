AG Petitions Interior Minister (LEAD) …To Investigate The Glo-GFA Deal

Gloria Afua Akuffo – Minister for Justice and Attorney-General

Attorney-General (AG) and Minister for Justice Gloria Afua Akuffo (Miss) has petitioned Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to investigate the Glo Sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the year 2008.

The petition, handed over by Bright O. Akwetey, counsel for Abraham Boakye, the plaintiff, and signed by the Minister for Justice and copied to the Director, Criminal Investigations Department(CID), Ghana Police Service, Accra, stated “We forward herewith a petition dated June 28, 2018 on the above subject matter (RE: Petition to investigate the Glo sponsorship deal with the GFA) for your necessary action.”

Earlier, Lawyer Akwetey petitioned the AG stating “…The ABN Marketing Consulting Limited (ABN) who are my clients, secured sponsorship for the football league and the Black Stars in 2008. The total sponsorship amount was $24,000,000.00.

“By convention established by the Ghana Football Association, any person who secured sponsorship for the GFA, was entitled to a negotiated 15% of the sponsorship package as commission.

“The sponsorship package from Glo was secured through the instrumentality of the Managing Director of ABN (Abraham Boakye aka One Man Supporter) when the then president of GFA, informed the MD of ABN, that the football clubs had refused to allow GFA to pay the money to ABN.”

It added “Nyantakyi, who under another name, had been registered as director/ shareholder of ABN, did not pay the negotiated 15% agency fee to ABN and did not add same to the Premier League Clubs’ share of the sponsorship either, but paid the amount to another company called Midsea which was unrelated to the original transaction.

“The case was tried at the High Court (Criminal Division) and Nyantakyi did not attend for even one day, but managed to get one Kofi Nsiah, a former secretary of the GFA to tender some fake GFA documents.

To Lawyer Akwetey, the criminal aspect of the case would immensely assist in streamlining football administration in Ghana.

He has therefore petitioned for the matter to be considered in the supreme interest of Ghana football.

From The Sports Desk