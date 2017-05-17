AG Drops Charges Against 8 Delta Force Court Raiders

The Attorney General has dropped its case against eight members of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force, who allegedly stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court and freed some of their members who were standing trial.

According to the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, had instructed the police to stop pursuing the matter because they had insufficient evidence against the accused persons.

The court, presided over by Her Honour, Patricia Amponsah, therefore discharged the accused and dismissed the case.

The 8 members of Delta Force were standing trial for allegedly storming the court premises earlier this year to free 13 of their members who were charged with conspiracy to assault for vandalized property at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and assaulting the Regional Security Coordinator because they were against his appointment.

One of the freed persons told Citi News that he was excited about the judgment and called on the government to make the necessary provisions for them to cater for themselves and their families since they put down their lives to ensure it secured power.

Meanwhile, lawyer for the accused, Matthew Appiah, has said that they were not surprised about the prosecutor’s decision since they had insisted that there was no evidence to prove that the accused were indeed responsible for the illegality.

“As we have already indicated, there was no evidence to show that the accused persons were the people who forcibly entered the courtroom on that fateful day… the docket was sent to the AG’s department and they studied it so that is their conclusion,” he said.

