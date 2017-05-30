AG Drops Case Against JB Danquah’s ‘Murderers’

An Accra High Court has discharged the two suspects, who were being tried for the murder of the former member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah.

The court said the decision was taken after the State Attorney, Sefakor Batse, announced in court today [Tuesday], that the trial will not continue.

The State Attorney, Sefakor Batse, who made the announcement, did give any reason for the decision to drop the charges against the two, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso.

What happened to JB Danquah? The Abuakwa North legislator was on Tuesday, February 9, 2016, stabbed to death at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Two days after his murder, the then Accra Regional Police Command, led by COP George A. Dampare, arrested a prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu, who allegedly confessed to committing the crime.

Vincent Bosso, was later arrested as having conspired with Aseidu to commit the crime.

Court proceedings In the course of the trial, the prosecution tendered in a post-mortem report of the MP, Forensic DNA Report, Blood stained T-shirt of Asiedu, a knife used by Asiedu, the three iPhones of the deceased, Asiedu’s pair of slippers which he left at the crime scene, his prison records, and radiology report determining his age, his medical report, all as evidence to prosecute him.

-Citifmonline