Afriyie, Fianoo And Abbey Not Fit For GFA Top Job – Yaw Boateng-Gyan

Veteran football administrator Yaw Boateng-Gyan is calling for a new face to lead Ghana football, insisting potential aspirants George Afriyie, Cudjoe Fianoo and Randy Abbey are not fit for the top job.

The senior figure of the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress says their bitter rivalry with incumbent Kwesi Nyantakyi does not bodes well for their image.

The position to lead Ghana football will become vacant in 2019 amid a tacit scramble for the top job and time for alliances are building slowly for the hugely anticipated election.

While Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie is yet to declare his intention to contest, GHALCA boss Cudjoe Fianoo has expressed his desire to wrestle for the FA presidency.

Former Ghana FA spokesperson Randy Abbey has ruled himself out of contention but former management member of the Black Stars Yaw Boateng-Gyan is calling for a new face to lead Ghana football.

“We should not take people like Randy Abbey, George Afriyie and Cudjoe Fianoo to lead Ghana football because everyone knows their rival with lawyer Nyantakyi of late, we need radical shake up, new people who can change the face of the management of football in this country”….She is quoted by OTEC FM

Former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe, who is among key actors leading Great Olympics court battle against the FA, has also declared his intention to contest.

Dreams FC Executive chairman Kurt Simon Edwin Okraku is largely considered the most credible candidate to replace Nyantakyi with Phar Rangers boss Nana Yaw Amponsah also lacing his boot to contest for the position.

