AFRIMA Open Nominations For 2018 Awards

The organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have finally opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards award from May 25, to August 1, 2018.

African music professionals who recorded videos or songs within the period of August 1, 2017 to August 1, 2018 are deemed eligible to apply for this year’s awards.

The AFRIMA jury, which consists of 13 members, has been tasked to ensure a thorough and fair screening, categorising, assessing and selection process of AFRIMA 2018 nominees.

The awards ceremony, which is slated for the November 25, will be telecast live to over 84 countries.

The 2018 AFRIMA awards consist of 36 categories and applicants can apply in one or more categories which will be determined by the jury.

AFRIMA is designed to promote the distinct rich African music worldwide, engaging millions of fans by propelling African music to glorious pinnacles beyond the borders of Africa.

This year’s AFRIMA has lined up a number of events which include musical concerts to be held in some selected African countries before the main event.

A one-day conference will also be organised to educate stakeholders in the Africa music industry on issues affecting the promotion and distribution of African music on the international music market.

The conference is expected to bring together policymakers, artistes, media, music entrepreneurs, music enthusiast, AFRIMA partners, among others, to discuss strategies and actions needed to facilitate better opportunities for the stakeholders.

It will also engage stakeholders to deliberate on how the industry can contribute to the growth of the respective economies of countries on the continent.

Last year, Becca was nominated in the best female artiste in West Africa and the best African collaboration categories, which also had another Ghanaian-born UK-based star Fuse ODG.

One of Ghana’s music groups, Dark Suburb, also had two nominations in the album of the year and best artiste in African rock slot, a category they share with Wiyaala, whilst Tema-based R2Bees have also been nominated in the best African collaboration and the best African group with their hit track ‘Tonight’.

Sarkodie has also been nominated in best male artiste in West Africa award category with his hit track ‘Painkiller’.

The late dancehall artiste Ebony was nominated in the African fans’ favourite category, whilst Shatta Wale and Jah Phinga were nominated in the best artiste/group in African reggae, ragga & dancehall category.