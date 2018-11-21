AFRIMA Airs Live On Dstv And Gotv Across Africa

Multichoice will broadcast live this year’s edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on DStv and GOtv on November 21 and 24.

This awards festival, which is in its fifth year, will be held in multiple locations in Accra.

This years’ main event will be hosted by a trio led by Ghana’s Anita Erskine, Pearl Thusi from South Africa and US-based Ghanaian actor/comedian Michael Blackson.

The awards ceremony will be screened live on Dstv Channel 196 to Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, Family & Access customers and on GOtv MAX and GOtv Plus Channel 129.

DStv customers across the continent can also stream the events live on the DStv Now app on their phones as well.

AFRIMA is the biggest music awards in Africa with participation of over 700 artistes across the continent.

Other lined up events scheduled to precede the main awards ceremony include Africa music business summit (AMBS) today, November 22 at the Ballroom, Kempinski Hotel, followed by AFRIMA music village also on same day from 5.00 p.m. till dawn at the Independence Square, Accra; a guided tour of the notable sites and landmarks in the host city on November 23 followed by AFRIMA nominees

Nominees in the regional and continental categories are battling it out for the coveted AFRIMA 23.9 karat gold-plated trophy.

The regional category, which consists of Best female artistes and best male artistes in the five regions of Africa, features 79 nominees while the continental category which honours exceptional work in different African music genres, boasts of 260 nominees with both categories making up a total number of 339 music professionals and songs nominated for the 2018 edition of the continental awards.