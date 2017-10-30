African Bikini Fashion Show Launched

Socrate Safo

The second edition of the African Bikini and Accessories Fashion Show has been launched in Accra, with a call on corporate society to support the project for it to be extended beyond Africa.

Benjamin Mills, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Street Fashion Train, who made the call, explained that the assistance from corporate society, philanthropists and other bodies would help sustain the passion and collective objective of the fashion industry.

He said the African Bikini and Accessories Fashion Show which is scheduled to take place in December 8 will be a platform to project Ghanaian designers who are into accessories and designing locally-made bikinis.

“We have been organising fashion shows and the African Bikini and Accessories Fashion Show is going to be a platform for organisers to unearth young talents in the country,” he revealed.

According to Mr Mills, the 2017 edition of the show, which is being supported by the National Theatre and the National Commission on Culture, will also introduce Sankofa and exhibition show.

It is on the theme: ‘empowering Ghanaians to be self-made through fashion’.

Socrates Safo, Director, Creative Arts & Programmes of the National Commission on Culture, mentioned that fashion is a form of a universal language which allows for constructing and deconstructing of identities to play whatever role people want by shaping their look to show certain cultural values.

He pointed out that the fashion sector employs a large group of people at all stages from production to design and marketing, adding, “It is about time we take keen interest in this sector by making sure that our young designers improve on their production skills and have the requisite tools in order to produce to meet international standards.”

Mr Safo disclosed that the Ghanaian fashion industry is gradually expanding and now enjoying some success both nationally and internationally, however, many years down the line, Ghana’s fashion industry has experienced a lot of changes.

He, therefore, attributed these changes to both internal and external influences as far as clothing and accessories are concerned.

“Some of these factors include the internet and the media which serve as a medium of disseminating information as well as news around the world instantly as well as increased international travel; these have led to the blurring of cultures,” Mr Safo explained.