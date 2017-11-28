Africa Wants Candid Relation With Europe – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (left) with Paolo Gentiloni

Ghana together with the rest of Africa are looking forward to a more candid, improved and mutually beneficial relationship with Europe, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated.

Addressing a press conference after holding bilateral talks with the Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni, at the Flagstaff House, Mr. Akufo Addo said the EU, AU summit taking place in Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday offers leaders a unique opportunity to redefine the relationship and to come up with well thought out ground rules that will shapen trade and economic relations between the two continents.

President Akufo-Addo made mention of notable Italian involvement in the Ghanaian economy such as the recent investment in the oil sector with the formation of Eni Ghana – an Oil & Gas Company.

The President also urged Italian organizations to investment in the renewable energy sector in Ghana by Italian organizations.

The Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni who is on a two day working visit to the country on his part said he is hopeful that the EU, AU summit will mark the beginning of a new direction for trade and economic cooperation between countries constituting the European Union and the African Union.

The Italian Prime Minister announced a 25 Million Euro grant to the government of Ghana that is targeted at Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to support the acquisition of machinery that will help boost their production capacities.

-Starrfmonline