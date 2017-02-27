Africa Umoja Returns

Africa Umoja

As part of activities for the celebration of Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary, a renowned South African cultural group – Africa Umoja – will put up a two-day historic cultural performance at the National Theatre in Accra on March 5 and 6.

The South Africa music and dance group has performed in Ghana twice, in 2010 and 2011, with spectacular shows that left the audiences screaming for more.

There will be two shows each day – the first at 4pm and the second at 8pm.

The group, which has performed for kings, presidents, and the general public in over 50 countries around the world, will certainly dazzle cultural music and dance fans in Ghana with the power, beauty and diversity of South African indigenous rhythms.

The two-day event, according to the organizer, is bound to be magical as the performers recount the history of South African music, placing emphasis on the various influences that contributed to the different kinds of music in that country in each era till date.

Umoja, which means togetherness, is a group which tells the story of the evolution of South Africa’s extraordinary history.

This South African indigenous theatre group bases its stories on the country’s apartheid and the African story in general.

Its performances transport the audience into the history of South Africa through music and dance. Through its vibrant artistic performances, people learn to appreciate South Africa’s culture and get a glimpse of her history.

The organizers of the event believe that the story as told by Africa Umoja, is that of Africa that all can relate to. The performances will serve as a reminder to Ghanaian theatre professionals, and encourage them to work harder to attain the heights that Africa Umoja has reached.

The group will arrive in Ghana on March 4, 2017 and will have engagements with the media and some selected radio and TV stations.

Also featuring at the event are the current Ghana and Africa sensation, Yaa Yaa, and gospel music Diva Gifty Osei.

Tickets are selling for GH¢70 for upper gallery and GH¢100 for ground floor. Tickets are selling at the following outlets; X-men, Koala and Charterhouse.