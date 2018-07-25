Africa Descends On Ghana Today …In Go On Armwrestling Championship

Members of the Golden Arms, Ghana

Organizers of the 9th Go On Africa Armwrestling challenge, Ghana Armwrestling Federation have indicated that all is set for the championship scheduled for tomorrow to Sunday in Accra.

They said in an interview that all the 14 participating countries are due in the country from their respective destinations today.

Federations president, Charles Osei Asibey pointed out that “We are good to go, we are expecting our guests including the officials for the competition in the country today.

“It’s been a long journey-in terms of logistics, finance and all that, but I must admit it’s been worthwhile, we looking forward to hosting and delivering one of the best events in recent times.

“Our doors are still open for any individual or corporate organization who wants to lend a hand, putting this together is no mean an assignment, it involves a lot of cash.”

Participating countries are; Benin, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, Madagascar, Uganda and the host country Ghana.

The event is sponsored by K-Balm Ointment from Kofikrom Pharmacy, Go On Energy Drink from Twellium Industries Limited, Erata Hotel, Awards Center, I-Level Media, GAPTE and with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum