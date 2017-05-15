“Afoko Is Innocent; Arrest Otiko, Naabu And Bukari Instead” Family

Robert Atong Asekabta, Spokesperson for family

Recent comments by the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri did not only disgrace his Party and put himself in a funny state, but has embolden the family of Gregory Afoko to press for his immediate release from prison.

The young man, Gregory Afoko, younger brother of suspended National Chairman of NPP, Paul Afoko was accused of killing the late Adams Mahama, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP and for almost two years has been on remand.

The family of Gregory Afoko including his Paul Afoko have since the begining of the case insisted that, their brother was not responsible for the death of the late Adams Mahama and called on the Police to work extra to get the true killers of the late Party Chairman.

The family at a press conference at Sandema in the Builsa North district of the UpperEast Region on May 15, announced that Gregory Afoko was not the killer of the late Party Chairman, but the real killers of the late Adams Manama are walking around freely, enjoying the goodies that the NPP’s victory has come with.

The family through a spokesperson, Robert Atong Asekabta, mentioned NPP Northerne Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, the Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari and the National Nasara Coordinator, Kamal-deen Abdallah as people who know about the killing of the late Adams Mahama, considering the recent comments by Mr. Naabu and past comments of the Nasara Coordinator after the death of late Adams Mahama.

The family has called on the Police invite these persons to assist in the investigation into who killed the late Mahama and if possible be arrested just as their brother Gregory Afoko was arrested and being trialed based on allegation.

“So, just as Gregory Afoko was arrested on the allegation of someone, it is our humble plea to the Ghana Police Service that, Madam Otiko Djaba, Mr. Rockson Bukari and Bugri Naabu himself be arrested or invited by the Police to assist them in finding who actually killed Adams Mahama and for what purpose. The law must be seen to be applied equally to all manner of persons including Bugri, Bukari and Otiko.

…We, again, want to state unequivocally that, the quest to find the true killers of the late Adams Mahama must be the concern of all peace-loving Ghanaians irrespective of their status in society.”

According Gregory Afoko’s family, the investigation into the death of the late Party Chairman has not been the best, especially when they decided to hold Afoko and insisted that he killed the late Adams Mahama, despite his continuous denial and the Police inability to prove his involvement in the killing.

“The Police have not widened the net of their investigations enough. For instance, some hours after the night Adams Mahama sadly passed on, the current National Nasara Co-ordinator of the NPP, one Kamal Deen Abdulai, was heard in the media saying that, he had called to inform the late Adams to take issues of his personal security seriously and that he should be prayerful.”

They want him (Kamal-deen Abdallah) too to be invited and interrogated thoroughly to get to the bottom of the matter and the real killers arrested and punished.

“We are interested in seeing our Gregory Afoko walk out of prison custody as a free man. We also believe that, the family of the late Adams Mahama want to see his true killers, so we should all join forces to help the security agencies find the true killers.

… We wish to appeal to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana Chapter of Amnesty International as well as foreign missions in Ghana to add their voices to our call on the Police and government to have these three individuals arrested or invited to assist in finding the true killers of the late Adams Mahama.”