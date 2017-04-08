Afoko Grills Adams’ Wife

Hajia Zainabu Adams

State prosecutors yesterday ended further evidence in-chief of Hajia Zainabu Adams, wife of Adams Mahama, the slain Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Led in the final phase of the evidence by Matthew Amponsah, chief state attorney, in a court presided over by Justice L.L. Mensah, Madam Zainabu indentified the gallon containing the deadly substance reportedly poured on her husband.

The witness, who spoke through a Hausa interpreter, also identified the pair of shoes, as well as the dress the late Adams wore on the day of the incident.

Hajia Zainabu also tendered photographs of the acid burns she sustained on her arms and breast in her attempt to assist her late husband from his vehicle – after the acid bath.

Under cross-examination by Osafo Boabeng, lawyer for 52-year-old Gregory Afoko – who is standing trial in connection with the murder – the witness said the acid was poured on her late husband in front of their house.

She said the husband entered the house wailing and mentioning the names of those who poured the substance on him (Adams).

But the lawyer argued that the substance was “splashed” on the late Adams when he was returning home.

Mr. Boabeng also argued that Hajia Zainabu was not present to see anybody “splash” the supposed substance on the late Adams.

On that, the witness said her husband mentioned the names of his assailants to her before his death at the hospital.

Hajia Zainabu has been telling the court the series of events leading to the death of her husband, including his last words to her.

She said Mr. Adams had envisaged his death as a result of the deadly acid poured on him by Gregory Afoko, brother of the suspended national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and one Asabke.

Hajia Zainabu said, “I know I will die; when I die Gregory and Asabke are those who killed me; they poured a substance on me.”

She said that earlier, the late Adams had told one Mutallah who sent him to the hospital to take care of his wife and children when he (Adams) dies.

Madam Hajia Zainabu quoted the late husband as having told Mutallah that “I know I will die; when I die, take care of my wife and children.”

Hearing continues on April 11.

Gregory has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder of Adams Mahama in May 2015.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Adams Mahama died of extensive acid burns and shock lungs (acute respiratory distress syndrome), an autopsy report has indicated.

Gregory’s alleged accomplice, Asabke, is still on the run.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson