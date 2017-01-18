Afoko ‘Dying’- Health Deteriorating 

Gregory Afoko

It has emerged that the health condition of Gregory Afoko, who is facing trial for the murder of Adams Mahama, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is deteriorating.

He has since last year been spotting a swollen arm and has been receiving medical attention at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

But at the hearing yesterday, Chief State Attorney Matthew Amponsah told the court that since the last adjourned date, Afoko had not been well.

He said the health condition of Gregory had been “deteriorating” and that the prosecution was before the court for directions.

Osafo Buaben, lawyer for Gregory Afoko, confirmed the health condition of his client.

The trial judge, Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, said the court did not have the latest comprehensive medical report on Gregory.

In Camera

“The court breaks for a few minutes,” the judge said upon seeing the arm of Gregory.

The 52-year-old farmer bowed his head in the dock as the judge invited both the defence team and the prosecution into his chambers for some discussions.

Back in the open court minutes later, the judge said the last medical report the court received from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital was dated November 4, 2016.

Justice Mensah subsequently suspended the trial to enable Afoko to recover and ordered that the hospital should conduct a second medical examination on him (Afoko) to enable the court to decide on the way forward.

The report, he stated, should be submitted to the court on or before January 31, adding that the authorities at the prison where the accused is on remand should liaise with the medical officer.

While adjourning the hearing until February 7, 2017, Justice Mensah urged Mr. Amponsah to tell the witnesses in the case the real situation on the ground.

Witness

Hajia Zainabu Adams, wife of Adams Mahama, has been the first prosecution witness since July 19, last year.

Zainabu told the court that her husband said the accused, who is the younger brother of Paul Afoko, suspended national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and one Asabke Alangdi poured the deadly substance on her husband, leading to his death.

Gregory Afoko has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder of the former NPP Upper East Regional chairman in May 2015.

Meanwhile, he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Adams Mahama died of extensive acid burns and shock lungs (acute respiratory distress syndrome), an autopsy report has indicated.

Gregory’s alleged accomplice, Asabke, is still on the run.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com