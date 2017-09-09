Afia Schwarz Husband Arrested Over Sex Video

Afia Schwarzenegger and husband Abrokwah

Lawrence Abrokwa, estranged husband of actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, is suspected to be the man who released the naked video of the alleged infidelity involving his wife and another man on social media.

Lawrence Abrokwa purportedly met Afia and her lover in the matrimonial bed, and the distraught husband allegedly recorded the scene.

According to police Director of Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Buckman, Afia’s husband was arrested on August 30, 2017 when an official complaint of an alleged assault was received from the actress and television presenter, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa.

He was cautioned and discharged that same day while investigations were still ongoing but his mobile phone was seized.

That same day, police had information of the video circulating on social media and investigations indicated that the source of the said video – showing Afia’s nakedness and the man she was said to be in bed with – was her husband.

Abrokwa has therefore provisionally been charged with assault, causing harm and publication of obscene material.

He was supposed to appear in court yesterday but checks from the police indicated that the case was not called.

News broke a week ago that ‘loud-mouthed’ Afia Schwarzenegger had been caught in bed with another man barely nine months into her marriage with Abrokwa, at her Achimota residence.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Abrokwa got married at a private ceremony on Saturday, October 22, 2016, in a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the less than three minutes’ video, Afia Schwarzenegger was seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the camera.

She was heard screaming and wailing while her husband quizzed her, in Twi, “Is that how you are?’

She was apparently afraid of the threat of being smeared with acid by her husband as she jumped from one corner of the room to another.

Reports indicate that the man in question (lover) is a Ghanaian-based businessman, who had been engaged in amorous sexual relationship with Schwarznegger prior to and after her marriage to Lawrence Abrokwa.

In the video, Mr Abrokwa was heard saying he had been suspecting the extra-marital sexual escapades of his wife until he caught her red-handed with the said man.

Reports gathered that when Mr Abrokwa walked into the room, both were naked and under a green duvet.

They both stood up in shock with the man trying to cover his nakedness with the duvet while being questioned if he did not know that Afia was a married woman.

The man, who is about 40 years of age, without a word, fled the room in only a pair of black boxer shorts, leaving his cloths behind after Abrokwa had threatened to pour acid on him.

Afia Scharznegger was also seen begging the husband after being gripped with fear when the man threatened to empty the content of a bottle he claimed was acid on her face to disfigure her.

Reacting to the rumours, Afia claimed that she was no longer with Abrokwa.

The mother of three – third child adopted – later posted on her Facebook wall and Instagram pages that she is single and ready to mingle.

“I am single…ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice ass, not for broke men….Massa get a job and take your eyes off my money,” she teasingly posted.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey