Afia Konadu Flies High  …In Head Of State Golf

Afia Konadu Agyapong

Sleek golfer, Afia Konadu Agyapong on Friday recorded yet another feat in less than two months after emerging as hole-in-one winner.

Playing on handicap 27, the business lady amassed a gross score of 10 to lift the ladies nearest to the pin prize in the maiden Head of State Invitational Golf tournament at the Achimota Golf Club.

She extended her brilliance to the ladies handicap event; losing the ultimate prize with just four strokes to Margaret Owusu Baah.

And for her spirited display, she received trophies and very attractive souvenirs.

She said in a telephone interview “I am glad for two reasons-the succession of wins in recent weeks and the magnitude of this tournament.

“It is the maiden competition, and it is in honour of no mean personality than the sitting president, I feel honoured and special for the honours. It will certainly urge me on to go the extra mile by way of practicing.”

Afia won a hole-in-one prize at the Achimota Golf Club in a recently held high profile tournament; earning her round trip business class ticket to any European country of her choice.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum