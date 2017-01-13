AFCON Thrills On Betway

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opens with huge fanfare and pageantry this weekend, many football fans and sports bettors will be looking for the best offerings of betting odds and wins to dive into. In the light of this, Betway Ghana has announced the availability of wagers on all the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) games on their website.

The online sports betting website is calling all its customers, football lovers and betting enthusiasts to experience the AFCON tournament with them, promising a thrilling journey beyond mere viewing pleasure.

The 2017 AFCON which begins on Saturday January 14 in Gabon will see 16 African countries battling it out for supremacy on the continent as well as represent Africa at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia later this year.

Interest in the tournament will be high as the Black Stars will be participating and aiming to end the country’s 34-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Public interest in the tournament is key for a sports betting outfit such as Betway. Bettors and lovers of the game will have multiple opportunities to make money on every game in the AFCON as many times as possible.

The leading self-service betting website is offering great odds and multiple options such as, First Team to Score, Correct Score and many more for its customers.

Betway.com.gh, which launched in the Ghanaian market in June 2016, has treated betting fans to a world class betting service, making it possible for them to bet from anywhere and on any device thanks to both their SMS and Internet-based platforms. Betway also offers customers the convenience of instant cash-ins from any mobile money vendor at any time.

Betway Ghana also recently introduced three Jackpot promotions worth GH¢ 20.8 million in December 2016. These are some of the biggest online sports betting jackpots to hit the Ghanaian market. Dubbed the Jumbo Jackpots, the excitement behind these promotions has already seen more than 20 people walk away with wins of GH¢ 20,000.

From The Sports Desk