The Africa Cup of Nations will be contested by 24 teams when the next tournament takes place in 2019, says the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Caf’s Executive Committee rubber-stamped the proposal on Thursday at a meeting in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Africa’s flagship sporting event has featured 16 teams since 1996.

A decision on whether the finals will be moved from January and February to June and July is still to be considered.