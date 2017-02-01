AFCON 2017: Mourinho Telephones Burkina Faso Coach Ahead Of Game

Jose Mourinho

Burkina Faso coach Paulo Jorge Rebelo Duarte has revealed that Manchester United manage Jose Mourinho telephoned him on Tuesday ahead of their game with Egypt.

The Stallions take on Egypt on Wednesday night at Stade De L’Amitie in the first semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Duarte paid tribute to Mourinho for the intense contribution he has served to football.

“Jose Mourinho is a friend to me. In fact he is like a father to me and just this morning (Tuesday) he called me and wished me the best in the semi-final match against Egypt.

“In 12 years, he has changed the mentality of coaching, not only in Portugal, but also in the entire world. In fact, he called me and we had a chat wishing the best in the game”, Duarte added.

Duarte played as a defender at U.D Leiria as the club qualified for the UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Back then, he was managed by young José Mourinho meanwhile Duarte has already tagged the match against Egypt a ‘tactical war’.

-Starrfmonline