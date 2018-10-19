afb Ghana Honours Qwikloan Customer

Joseph Anum Torgbor (left) receiving his award from an official of afb Ghana

afb Ghana celebrated its one-millionth Qwikloan customer recently in Accra.

This comes less than a year after disbursing its first mobile money Qwikloan in partnership with MTN Ghana.

Letshego’s Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Smit Crouse, in a speech, acknowledged afb Ghana’s progress since it was acquired by the Letshego Group in January 2017.

Crouse also touched on afb’s plans to rebrand to Letshego’s blue and yellow over the next six months, leveraging Letshego’s established reputation and 20-year heritage on the continent.

Arnold Parker, afb Ghana’s Country CEO, thanked Joseph Torgbor, afb Ghana’s millionth Qwikloan customer and presented him with GH¢1000 cash and GH¢1,000 worth of MTN mobile airtime, along with other branded gifts.

“Ghana was first market in Letshego’s footprint to pilot and launch Qwikloan – the fact that we are standing here today, celebrating our millionth Qwikloan customer less than a year after launch is testament to a successful solution and partnership that fits the needs of our people.”

Qwikloan is an easy access, short term, small scale loan, available via MTN Ghana’s mobile money platform.

It supports afb’s commitment to increasing financial inclusion by enabling customers to develop their own credit profile in managing their Qwikloan responsibly.

Customers, who demonstrate responsible loan repayments, unlock access to more capital, ultimately enabling Ghanaians to fund more productive and sustainable ventures.

Since launching in November last year, the innovative partnership has issued more than five million Qwikloans, valued at over GH¢600 million.

Qwikloan is the first of its kind in the Ghanaian market, and comprises a 30-day micro or small loan ranging from GH¢25 to GH¢1,000, depending on how customers manage their loans and repayments.