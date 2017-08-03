AFAG Gives Gov’t Ultimatum To Abort “High-tech Robbery” Towing Contract

The Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) has expressed their uttermost disgust over the compulsory tow levy.

The group has described the levy as a “high-tech robbery of the highest order”.

This is because “the monopolization of the implementation of the towing service, to Road Safety Management Services Limited (RSMSL) is one major issue that must be properly considered. It is an affront to the NPP government, which prides itself as a supporter of creating a fair playing field for the actors in the private sector space”, they stressed.

They therefore believe “monopolizing this essential service will not be in the best interest of many Ghanaians. Giving 85% of the towing levy to only one company (RSMSL), which would have only 47 towing points across the whole country along only 7 highways, is a high-tech robbery of the highest order”.

AFAG has therefore cautioned the NPP government not to impose what they term as “inhumane road towing levy” on motorists and vehicle owners.

They’re also calling on the government to abrogate the contract to RSML to encourage competition.

” . . enforce the relevant laws that govern road and vehicle usage so as to reduce the accidents on our roads. Government should consider allowing insurance companies to take a central role in the towing space. Individual motorists should be allowed to choose which insurance company to buy from. District assemblies should be allowed to manage towing services in collaboration with the registered towing companies. This would give the operation a nationwide representation”.

AFAG is giving the government an ultimatum of 14 days to abrogate the contract or face their wrath.

“AFAG urges the government to abort the contract within 14days. Thereafter we would take all the necessary actions to bring home our message,” portion of the statement read.

Read below the resolution arrived at by AFAG

AFAG RESOLUTION

ALUTA CONTINUA!

VICTORIA ACETA!