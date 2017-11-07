Aduanahene Defends Black Stars

Oseadeeyo, Agyeman Badu II, the Aduanahene

OWNER OF league winners, Aduana Stars, Oseadeeyo, Agyeman Badu II, the Aduanahene, is not happy about constant attacks on the Black Stars.

He observed with pain that soccer fans in the country usually attack the senior national team with severe verbal lashes, which is not necessary.

The Aduanahene said the frequent attacks on the Black Stars contributed to the senior national team’s inability to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

He therefore called for an immediate ceasefire of the unnecessary verbal lashes at the senior national team since the weird act affects team delivery.

“We are killing the immense talents of our players in the senior national team, the Black Stars, with our constant verbal attacks on the players.

“For me, I believe the Black Stars could not qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018 because the verbal attacks on the players were too much”.

The Aduanahene suggested that players that don the national team jerseys to represent the country during games ought to be respected.

According to him, kind words and unflinching support of all and sundry would go a long way to help the Black Stars win laurels for the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi