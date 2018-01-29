Aduana Are Super Cup Champs

Ghana champions, Aduana Stars’ second half strike was enough to hand them the Super Cup in their clash against FA Cup Lords, Asante Kotoko in Obuasi yesterday.

It was Bright Adjei, who separated the two sides with his strike with 28 minutes remaining.

Kotoko pressured after the opener and nearly succeeded in cancelling the lead but goalkeeper Kujo Addo’s at a point intervention was timely to deny his former club the much needed equaliser.

Indeed, the victory will urge the Dormaa-based club on as they prepare to represent the country in this year’s CAF Clubs Champions League.

Kotoko, on the other hand are preparing for the CAF Confederations Cup scheduled for next month.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum