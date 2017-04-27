Aduana Stretch Kotoko

Asante Kotoko league blushes continued yesterday when visiting Aduana Stars held them to a 1-1 drawn game before home crowd in Kumasi.

Kotoko, who have gone six league games without a win fought from a goal down in their midweek league fixture with Kwame Boateng missing a crucial spot kick.

The Dormaa-based side’s Sam Adams netted the first goal, but an opportunity presented itself to Kotoko to cancel the lead four minutes later but Boateng missed it.

The Porcupine Warriors fought thereafter until Abass Mohammed equalized with a free kick.

Kotoko have dropped to fifth on the league log, nine clear points adrift from leaders WAFA.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

WAFA 2, Liberty 1

Youth 2, Oly 1

Sharks 0,Allies 0

Bolga 3 Hearts 3

Kotoko1, Aduana 1

Chelsea 1, All Stars 0

Bechem 0, Dwarfs 0

Ashgold 1, Medeama 1

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum