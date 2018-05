Aduana stars are determined to qualify out of the group

Ghana champions, Aduana Stars, managed just a point in their continental camping when they drew 3-3 with their Moroccan counterparts, Raja Casablanca in Dormaa yesterday.

The Ghanaians had to reply on all occasions, having ended the first half trailing 1-2.

Aduana began the campaign losing 0-1 to Ivorian side Asec Mimosas last week.

They next face DR Congo’s AS Vita Club, current leaders of the Group, followed by Asec.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum