Aduana Grab First Conf. Cup Win

This is Aduana’s first win in their group

Ghana champions Aduana Stars, yesterday defeated Congolese side AS Vita 2-1 to grab their first victory in the CAF Confederations Cup competition in Dormaa.

Early first half goals from strikers- Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed ensured the Dormaa-based side was on course in the campaign.

Adjei first put Aduana ahead after a neat exchange with striking partner Yahaya in the 6th minute. Adjei was quick and brave enough to put the ball past on rushing Vita goalkeeper, Mudekereza Machuma; A collision which eventually resulted in Adjei taking an early shower.

Moments later, Yahaya doubled his side’s, having benefitted from a perfect Amankwah cross.

The visitors nonetheless pulled one back in the 26th minute with a delightful free kick through left back Ngondo Muzinga.

After the break, Vita threw more men in front for an equalizer but the Kenichi men proved resolute.

The two teams are locked on 4 points apiece with Vita on top with superior goal difference.

Aduana will travel next week to Congo as guests of Vita to continue their Group stages campaign.

By Amanallah Tahiru