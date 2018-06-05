Aduana Courts Ex Hearts Coach

Frank Nuttal

Aduana Stars are plotting a massive coup to hire Scottish coach Frank Nuttal to replace Yusif Abubakar, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Top officials of the Fire club have held advanced talks with the former Hearts of Oak trainer in a bid to bring him back to the West African nation.

The top brass of Aduana Stars have been unhappy with coach Yusif Abubakar following their unflattering campaign in the Ghana Premier League this season.

The defending Premier League champions find themselves in the drop zone but have four outstanding games to clear due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands coach Abubakar has lost the support of the club’s top hierarchy and will be pushed out in the coming days.

He has been unable to unite the team and replicate the bond which led to their Premier League success last term.

There have been a grand scheme to kick him out and their latest 2-1 defeat at Asante Kotoko will court little sympathy for him.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal top of the club’s radar is the former Gor Mahia coach, Frank Nuttall, who was sacked by Hearts of Oak in February over “unsporting” and “unethical” behaviors.

Apart from selling players behind the club’s back, the Scotsman was also accused of having a poor working relationship with his staff and players and condescending attitude towards management.

But it appears he will be the next man in charge of the Dorma-side with the future of coach Yusif Abubakar up in smoke.

Aduana Stars have remained tight-lipped amid fears of breaking their front ahead of the impending announcement.