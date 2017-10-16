 Aduana Clinch League Title

Aduana Stars yesterday added the 2016/17 league title to their memento after a 2-1 win over Elmina Sharks with a game to end the season.

It was their second league title since joining the elite league seven years ago. Their first was after gaining promotion from the lower tier league under late coach Herbert Addo.

Aduana fought from a goal down to pick all the points; which stretches their lead to 57 points, seven ahead of second-placed, WAFA.

It was unmarked Benjamin Tweneboah who struck from close range for the opener, a few minutes before the first half.

The Fire Boys vehemently protested the goal but referee Uriah Glah stood by his decision by declaring the goal legitimate.

After the recess, the Fire Boys showed intent as they went in search of a quick equalizer, and indeed they had their desire as

Rashid Alhassan tapped in, also from a close range seven minutes after recess for the equalizer.

Later, the homeside kept probing until one of their runs resulted in a penalty which Sam Adams converted perfectly from the spot.

PIX: ADUANA 2

CAPTION: A line-up of Aduana Stars

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Allies 2, Liberty 2

Medeama 1, Hearts 0

Kotoko 1, Chelsea 0

Youth 2, Bechem 1

Oly 1, Ashgold 0

All Stars 6, Bolga 1

Dwarfs 2, WAFA 1

Aduana 2, Sharks 1

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum