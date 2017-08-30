Adonteng Lifts Caddies Tourney

Adonteng (3rd L) receiving his prize from Mr Darko. With them are WAGOL’s Priscilla Lartey and caddy masters–– Kweku Gaba (L) and Daniel Agomadzi

Nxt Gen Group caddy, Kofi Adonteng produced a fine score of 72 to win this year’s Santa Isabel Malt National Caddies championship at the Achimota Golf Club on Monday.

For his brilliance in the 18-hole competition, Adonteng whose home club is Achimota left the Course with a giant trophy and ¢1,000 cash.

James Tetteh (Achimota) followed in second place; three strokes (75) behind the winner and beating Andrews Godwin (Achimota) on count back to receive a trophy and ¢700 cash.

John Mensah (Achimota), Simon Mensah (Achimota), Samuel Tetteh (Tema), Daniel Afum (Kumasi), John Lakpo (Achimota), Amenyo Dzineku (Achimota) and Bernice Dzitowoko (Celebrity) followed in that order with 77, 77, 78, 79, 79, 79 and 93 scores respectively.

The first ten winners pocketed cash prizes ranging from ¢1,000 to ¢150.

The main sponsor of the golf tournament was West Africa and Gulf Company Limited (WAGCOL), distributors of Santa Isabel Malt. WAGCOL was represented by Miguel de Rojas, Commercial Director who plays golf at Achimota Golf Club and Priscilla Lartey, Commercial Manager. Miguel De Rojas, said “the support forms part of his outfit’s quest to promote golf in the country”.

Investment Banker and Caddy Member, Michael Darko commended the caddies highly for an exhilarating golf tournament and for turning up in their numbers from across the country.

He was also full of praise for the headline sponsor- Santa Isabel Malt saying, “We are indeed grateful for the gesture, such competitions keep our caddies, who support us on their toes, it makes them also feel part of our dear sport of golf, thanks Santa Isabel.”

He added “The caddies are a very important part of the game of golf. As a representative of the caddies on the Achimota Golf Club Council, it is my goal to promote the welfare of the caddies at our golf club which will hopefully enhance the enjoyment of the game for our members. Our objective for this annual tournament is to bring the caddies together for a day to enjoy the game and to share their experiences from the various clubs.

We hope to get additional sponsorship to support some of these talented caddies with their educational and golfing ambitions”.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum