Adomah Handed  20-Goal Target

Albert Adomah

Ghana winger Albert Adomah has been told by his manager Steve Bruce to score 20 goals in this season’s English Championship.

Adomah has been on fine form this season for the Villa side.

He struck twice in Villa’s 2-0 win against Ipswich to take his league total for the season to 10.

“He’s had a wonderful return, as I’ve said now for the past few weeks,” Bruce said.

“At the start, because of the form of Andre Green, he wasn’t in the team, so it just shows you. He’s worked hard and he’s got his reward.

“Playing on the left he looks so comfortable coming in on his right foot and running across the line. He’s a threat and that’s 11 goals he’s got which is a wonderful return.

“Long may it continue and there’s no reason now why he can’t set his sights to go and get another 10 at this part of the season.”

The Ipswich success made it nine wins out of 12 for Villa, who have climbed to fourth in the Championship table, but it was not all good news for Bruce as Mile Jedinak added to his mounting injury problems.

“We don’t know how bad it is but for him to come off with a shoulder injury means there’s something wrong,” he said. “That’s a disappointment to us and we hope it’s not too bad.

“We can’t keep losing our big players but certainly it opens the door for somebody else and you want them to flourish like Albert has done.

“It’s a big month coming up in December. We’ve had a huge month and things are looking OK at the moment.”