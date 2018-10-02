Adom TV Launches Nsromma Reality Show

A scene at the launch. INSET: Abena Yiadom

Adom TV last Sunday officially launched a new children’s music reality show dubbed ‘Nsromma Reality Show’ at the Oak Plaza Hotel.

The reality show is a talent competition that seeks to give children between the ages of eight and 12 the platform to develop skills as singers.

Being the maiden edition, the reality show is expected to give viewers 14 solid weeks of thrills and excitement.

The show promises to be an exciting one for both the producers and the contestants, focusing not only on music but on some aspect of our culture.

The show will kick off from October 7 with 30 contestants who will choose their own songs to perform individually.

Akwaboah Jnr. and Amandzeba will be the main judges on the show with guest musicians intermittently joining as both performers and judges.

The Channel Manager for Adom TV, Abena Yiadom, explained that the show is aimed at reviving highlife music in Ghana and to provide the platform for children to exhibit their talents so they can gain performance experiences.

She explained that not everyone has the dream of working in an office, hence pushing talented children to develop their musical prowess through the ‘Nsromma Reality Show’ would help develop the nation.

The show will run till the January 2019, where the eventual winner will be declared.