Adom Praiz 2017 Slated For October 6

Steve Crown

Popular Nigeria gospel singers, Steve Crown and Preye Odede, have been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the Adom Praiz concert on Friday, October 6 at the Perez Dome in Accra.

The two international gospel icons are set to lead a night of praise, powerful music and ministration concert, with a host of local stars billed to perform alongside.

They will rock the stage alongside award-winning Ghanaian artistes such as Denzel Prempeh, Francis Adjei, Celestine Donkor, Joe Mettle and a host of others.

The Adom Praiz concert is being organised by Adom FM to celebrate God’s blessings for the successes chalked by the radio station and to honour Him for His faithfulness.

The event has, over the years, featured internationally acclaimed musicians and ministers of God, including CeCe Winnas, Kirk Franklin, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton and other iconic local gospel artistes.

By George Clifford Owusu