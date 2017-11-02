‘Adom Live Worship Is Best Gospel Programme On Radio’

Kwamena Idan

Renowned Evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh has endorsed Adom Live Worship on Adom FM as the most outstanding gospel programme on radio in Ghana today.

The programme which has attracted a large following has featured a number of a number of prominent personalities, including great gospel musicians, among others.

The renowned evangelist, who was a special guest on Kwamena Idan’s Adom Live Worship, stated that the programme has touched and changed many lives, and should be put on TV so that it can reach a wider audience in a more intimate way.

The founding president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach urged Ghanaians to continue listening to Adom Live Worship and receive God’s blessings.

“I really listen to Adom Live Worship. I, Lawrence Tetteh, listen to you and I am impressed with the way you go about with the programme. It brings the beauty and glory of God. This is the gospel and I hope it becomes a TV programme one day,” he told Kwamena Idan.

The host of the programme told BEATWAVES in an interview that although the Adom Live Worship is one of the most listened-to programmes on radio, he will not rest until the programme gets international recognition.

He added, “I will work hard to maintain the good image I have attained so far as the host of the programme.”

Kwamena Idan has built a reputation for himself as one of the country’s best radio presenters.

He pointed out that he would continue to use the programme to educate listeners about the teachings of Christ and also bring others closer to God.

The expressed his gratitude to his listeners for their immense contribution towards the success of Adom Live Worship.

Kwamena Idan is credited with a number of awards, including the best radio gospel show host and DJ by the African Gospel Music Awards in UK in 2014.