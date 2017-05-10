Adom FM’s Ohemaa Grabs Award @ DJ Awards

Ohemaa Woyeje

Adom FM’s mid-morning show host, Harey Adjoa Yeboa Asuama, last Saturday took home the best female radio DJ of the year for the third time at this year’s Ghana DJ Awards held at the Silver Towers in Accra.

The Ghana DJ Awards was organised by Merqury Republic Events to award hardworking Ghanaian DJs who have helped in promoting Ghanaian music in many ways.

Known on Adom FM as Ohemaa Woyeje, the silky voice female radio presenter told BEATWAVES that she won the award through hard work. She added that “I feel so honoured and I thank the Almighty God for the award.”

The Work & Happiness host can boast of 15 years of solid experience in the radio industry. She told BEATWAVES that she sees herself as a hardworking presenter who always thinks of satisfying her listeners and admirers in whatever she does.

The presenter, who left Top FM for Adom FM some year back, says she enjoys whatever she does at Adom FM.

Her producer, Papa Bills, a DJ and a producer of Efiada Mbosuo on Adom FM, also took home the best highlife DJ of the year award.

By George Clifford Owusu