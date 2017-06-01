Adolescent Girls Lack Menstrual Hygiene Knowledge

Students displaying placards showing menstrual hygiene practices during the launch of the campaign

Half of adolescent girls in the country have no knowledge about menstrual hygiene practices before their first period, a Ghana Education Service (GES) report has stated.

The report further indicated that 95 percent of the girls sometimes miss school for about a week due to menstruation, resulting in poor performance.

This was disclosed at the ‘Be Amazing’ campaign launch aimed at educating girls, boys and other stakeholders about menstrual hygiene management as a means of promoting girls education in the country.

The campaign which coincided with the commemoration of the 2017 Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Day was organised by GES in collaboration with UNICEF and the High Commission of Canada to Ghana.

It was themed, ‘education about menstruation changes everything’.

Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Minister of Education, in a speech said, “The government is committed to building a strong country that harnesses the talents of all young people, especially females. Their education is critical to the development of the country.”

Dr Prempeh emphasized the need for a coordinated effort from various stakeholders to rally support for the programme.

“Let us all ‘Be Amazing’ by playing our part in breaking taboos and managing issues associated with menstruation so our girls can feel free to pursue their education so that we all can have an amazing Ghana,” he added.

Ag. Deputy Director General, GES, Cynthia Bosomtwe Sam, stated that the research revealed significant consequence of limited knowledge about menstrual hygiene practices for girls and society in general.

She said the campaign would, therefore, provide support for girls to enable them to manage their menstrual hygiene practices while in school.

David Duncan, UNICEF Ghana Chief of Water Sanitation Hygiene (WASH), said the UN agency’s programmes seek to achieve high and immediate impact on children’s health, education and protection.

He, therefore, pledged the continuous support of UNICEF to ensuring that the campaign is successfully implemented.

“Through ‘Be Amazing’ campaign, the rights of girls to education will be protected and promoted,” he said.

This year’s MHM Day celebration was observed with several activities, including the unveiling of several communication materials like flip charts, tri-fold flyers, video messages and an MHM website.

By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng