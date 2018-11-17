Adoboli Welcomed With Banku

Kweku Adoboli eating a bowl of banku upon arrival in Ghana

The former UBS Trader Kweku Adoboli has been welcomed home with bowls of banku after his deportation from the United Kingdom (UK).

Adoboli was deported from the UK, where he had served four years of a seven-year sentence for a £1.4 billion fraud at Swiss bank UBS.

He was found guilty of booking fictitious trades to cover up big losses during the financial crisis between 2008 and 2011.

He pleaded not guilty, saying his senior managers knew what he was doing and encouraged him to take risks.

On Wednesday night, he was deported to Ghana, a country he has not lived in since he was four years old, having lived in the UK for 26 years.

Adoboli was convicted on two counts of fraud and sentenced to seven years in 2012.

However, on Thursday when he arrived in Ghana, his family was there to receive him with a lovely welcome party after pouring talcum powder on him as a sign of victory.

He was later served with sumptuous banku.

A tweet by #KeepKweku, the campaign to prevent his deportation, said he was guarded by five UK Marshals and welcomed by his family at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).