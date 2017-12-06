Adidas Kits GNPC Speedsters Club

The sprinters (In caps) with sponsor and Brobby flanked by GNPC’s Ohene (L) and Kobbie

Adidas Country Director, Madam Valerie Ghajar, has admonished the three selected sprinters to the GNPC Speedsters Club to esteem self belief in their quest to become champions.

In a brief kits/equipment presentation ceremony at the Adidas House in Roman Ridge yesterday, she noted that the quality of the equipment would help them perform better.

The trio- Samuel Asare, Prempeh SHS, Edwin Gadayi aka “Phobia” of AMASS and Mary ‘Jetter’ Boakye, Anglican Girls SHS, who were selected after this year’s Ghana Fastest Human final told reporters that they will give their best shots to lift the nation’s flag high.

GNPC’s representatives, Ato Kobbie said his organisation’s quest to support youth sports in the country encouraged them to partner the Ghana Fastest Human programme aimed at reviving 100m in schools

Ghana Fastest Human founder, Reks Brobby, revealed how successful the programme which started in 2013 had been.

So far, it has produced quality athletes like, Emmanuel Dasor, Emmanuel Yeboah aka T20, Gifty Oku, Ida Mensah and Desmond Aryee, who are all preparing for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

He mentioned that the newly selected sprinters who are also on educational scholarship would be handled by coach Anslem “Mourinho” Nyavedzie, AMASS.

The package is yearly kits supply of Adidas apparel.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum