Adentan Assembly Honours 5 Students

Master Prince Kwadwo Baffour overall best in Adentan recieves his citation

The Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMa) in the Greater Accra Region has honoured five students who received the President’s Special Awards (PSA) for 2016/17 academic year.

The PSA was instituted to motivate students nationwide who excel in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) each academic year.

The recipients are Prince Kwadwo Barfour, now a student of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC); Asomaning Nana Yaw Amponsah, Achimota School; Mfoafo Akosua Asamaniwa, Holy Child School; Dobge Yvonne Selasi, Ola Girls SHS and Mawuse Esther Adjo, Okuapeman SHS (OKUAS).

The assembly, in collaboration with the Municipal Education Directorate, presented citations and other packages to them.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Daniel Alexander Nii-Adumuah, who was addressing the students at a function on Tuesday at the Adentan Community School, congratulated the students on winning the President’s award.

“You have made us proud by your performance and it is my wish that you continue to shine in your respective schools,” he said.

Frances Mabel Williams, Municipal Director of Education, Adentan, who addressed the pupils at the Adentan Community School Park on Tuesday, bemoaned indiscipline among most Ghanaian youth in recent times.

“Indiscipline retards progress of a nation, as it always leads to chaotic situations, and this nation cannot afford the costs related to indiscipline; we need to join forces to restore the dignity of society,” she remarked.

The Municipal Director called on parents, the clergy, Imams, chiefs, among others, to take part in the government’s campaign against indiscipline.

At the event, 12 schools received the assembly’s sanitation awards for their cleanliness.

At the Kindergarten level, the recipients were Adentan KG, Holy Rosary Roman Catholic, Sowah Din Memorial and Adjiriganor for the KG level?

The rest were Armahia, Ogbojo Presbyterian School, Christ Faith and Abubakar Sidiq, Sowah Din “2” Memorial, Mercy Islamic, St. Francis and Sraha AdMa JHS.

Detergents and other items were given to each school.

By Solomon Ofori